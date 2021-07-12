The Spun

Stephen A. Smith’s Awful Take On Shohei Ohtani Is Going Viral

Stephen A. Smith looking on at the NBA Celebrity GameCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith is great at courting controversy – it’s one of the reasons he’s ESPN’s highest-paid on-air talents. But his latest take on Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani may have crossed a line.

On Monday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A took issue with the idea of Ohtani becoming Major League Baseball’s No. 1 attraction. Specifically, he said that it may be hard for people to gravitate to Ohtani because he doesn’t speak English.

“…But when you talk about an audience gravitating to the (TV) tube, or to the ballpark, to actually watch you, okay, I don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying,” Stephen A said.”

It didn’t take long for those comments to go viral. Thousands of people on Twitter alone are talking about the ESPN pundit early this afternoon because of it.

The seemingly-xenophobic remarks are quickly earning him condemnation from everyone from baseball fans to analysts:

ESPN’s Mina Kimes seemed to take umbrage with Stephen A. Smith’s comments too. She didn’t call him out by name, but she did declare that Ohtani is “the face of baseball right now” and called it “a beautiful thing.”

The Shohei Ohtani comments were hardly the only ones that have fans angry at Stephen A. Smith today either. In another segment, he butchered the names of the Nigerian men’s basketball team players in an effort to mock Team USA for losing in a scrimmage to them this past week.

The Shohei Ohtani take from Stephen A. Smith was bad. The comments on the Nigeria men’s basketball team were also bad.

But as surprising as those comments may have been, an apology from the ESPN pundit may be even more shocking.


