Stephen A. Smith Sums Up How He Feels About The Year 2020

Most people would agree that 2020 hasn’t been a fun year at all. The past seven months have been filled with heartbreak and tears, especially for the sports world.

Back in January, the entire basketball community was left in a state of shock when Kobe Bryant tragically passed away. Even to this day it still feels unreal to say the ‘Black Mamba’ is no longer with us.

Things then took a turn for the worse, as the entire world was struck by COVID-19. The coronavirus has resulted in over 150,000 deaths just in the United States alone. Additionally, the pandemic forced sports leagues to shut down their operations for several months.

While we’re all glad to see the MLB, NBA, NHL and PGA Tour back on our televisions, it doesn’t change the fact that 2020 has been extremely tough.

On Wednesday, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith perfectly summed up how we’re all feeling about this year, tweeting “We’ve been hoodwinked, bamboozled, lead astray, run amok and flat out deceived!”

We’ve been hoodwinked, bamboozled, lead astray, run amok and flat out deceived! https://t.co/g0K8U29sbF — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 5, 2020

Smith originally made these comments back in 2015, when the New York Knicks selected Kristaps Porzingis with the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Before we finally close the book on 2020, ESPN should allow Stephen A. Smith to rant about how poorly this year went for the sports world. It’d be a fitting way to end the year.