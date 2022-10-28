Look: Stephen A. Smith Thinks He's Underpaid

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During this Friday's edition of "First Take," Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the crew discussed the fact that no U.S.-born Black players are projected to suit up for the 2022 World Series..

While discussing that news, Smith went on a rant about how he believes he's underpaid.

"Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."

After making these comments, Smith shifted his focus back to the original topic.

In 2019, Smith signed a contract with ESPN that would pay him $8 million per year.

Smith also has a production contract with ESPN that allows him to make an additional $4 million per year.

Obviously, Smith already makes a lot of money. However, a counterargument can be made that he's on TV so often for ESPN that he's worth more than his current salary.