Stephen Jackson doesn’t want to hear what Charles Barkley has to say about the anti-Semitic comments he made earlier this month.

The former NBA star made that much clear in an expletive-filled Instagram post, ripping Barkley for daring to challenge his views. Jackson implied that Barkley was serving as a mouthpiece for others and warned him not to mention his name anymore.

“Charles Barkley, speak on what you know,” Jackson said. “Don’t stop letting people put a battery in your back to say certain s–t that you don’t even know what you’re talking about. I know what I said. So, keep my name out your mouth…”

Jackson goes on to repeat over and over again how little he cares for Barkley’s opinion. He pledged to continue doing what he’s doing and embrace the support of those who continue to follow him.

Jackson’s post comes as a response to a video Barkley made last week, which was directed at Stephen Jackson, DeSean Jackson, and other media figures for their recent anti-Semitic comments and actions.

Barkley criticized all of them for “insulting another group” when they’re in the middle of battling for racial equality.

“Man, what the hell are y’all doing?” Barkley said. “Y’all want racial equality. We all do. I don’t understand how insulting another group helps our cause. And the only person to call y’all out on it was Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].”

“I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred.” Charles on the recent anti-Semitic comments by athletes & entertainers. https://t.co/g2EfvXAxOv pic.twitter.com/DtF2aO6N5m — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 17, 2020

Stephen Jackson can talk all he wants, but Charles Barkley likes to talk too. The two can tell each other to keep quiet all they want, but it isn’t happening.