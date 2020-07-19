ESPN Fans Remember Legendary Stuart Scott On His Birthday

Fans are remembering the late-great Stuart Scott for what would have been his birthday today.

The legendary ESPN broadcaster and anchor turns 55 years old today, but passed away five-and-a-half years ago after an eight-year battle with cancer. He continues to be honored by ESPN for his bravery in the face of the disease that ultimately took his life.

Scott was awarded at the ESPYs in 2014 – six months before his passing – with the prestigious Jimmy V Award. His acceptance speech remains one of the most iconic moments in the network’s history.

One fan called Scott “the heart and soul of the network” and lamented that ESPN hasn’t been the same since his passing. Others have praised Scott as the inspiration for them getting into the sports media industry in the first place.

Stuart Scott would have been 55 today. He's part of the reason I got I to this business. He provided his own voice and his own personality to stories and told them as only he could. He gave me hope that I could do the same. Rest on, brother.

ESPN hasn't been the same since the passing of Stuart Scott. He was the heart and soul of the network.

Among the many tributes that went out to Scott in 2015 was one from then-President Barack Obama.

“I will miss Stuart Scott,” the 44th President said. “Twenty years ago, Stuart helped usher in a new way to talk about our favorite teams and the day’s best plays. For much of those twenty years, public service and campaigns have kept me from my family – but wherever I went, I could flip on the TV and Stu and his colleagues on SportsCenter were there. Over the years, he entertained us, and in the end, he inspired us – with courage and love. Michelle and I offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Scott received his B.A. from North Carolina in 1987, playing for the football team while he attended. After graduating, he began working as a reporter and sports anchor for local stations. He was later hired by ESPN, becoming one of their first African-American anchors who wasn’t a former pro athlete.

In the years that followed, Scott rose through the ranks at ESPN, ultimately becoming a regular anchor for SportsCenter. His legacy at the network is second to almost none.

Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the great Stuart Scott on his birthday.