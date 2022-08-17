Sunday NFL Countdown Roster Announced: Fans React

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: (L-R) Senior Coordniating Producer for ESPN's NFL studio shows Seth Markman, Sunday NFL Countdown Host Sam Ponder and Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speak onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown crew for the 2022 season has been announced. The entire cast from last year's show will return.

This season will be Sam Ponder's sixth year hosting Sunday NFL Countdown. She'll work alongside Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan.

Seth Markman, ESPN's vice president and executive producer, is hopeful that another year of this crew will result in a better product.

“The Sunday NFL Countdown group has created such strong chemistry and has clearly built a connection with our fans,” said Markman. “Our blend of perspectives and personalities is perfect for fresh, insightful on-the-field analysis and conversation, regardless of the storyline or breaking news in a given week. It was critical for us to maintain the momentum moving forward.”

ESPN has also announced that Bruschi, Hasselbeck, Moss and Ponder have signed new agreements.

The reactions to this announcement are mixed.

Sunday NFL Countdown will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. each Sunday during the NFL season.

The first official Sunday NFL Countdown of the 2022 season will take place on Sept. 11.