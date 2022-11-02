Terry Bradshaw Explains Why He Waited To Reveal Cancer Diagnosis

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Last month, Terry Bradshaw revealed that he's dealt with two types of cancer over the last year.

The 74-year-old told NBC News' Harry Smith that he was not scared when first diagnosed with bladder cancer, but did become concerned when he was found to have a rare form of skin cancer.

Bradshaw also explained why he waited a year to publicly discuss his cancer fight.

"How do you talk about your problems when everybody else has the same problems? I didn't talk about it because I didn't want pity," Bradshaw said. "I think the perception around America, the millions of people is "Aww look at him. Bless his heart.'...I didn't want that. It took me a long time to tell my family."

Bradshaw has remained in his customary role on FOX's NFL coverage even as he continues to deal with his health issues.

He also said his cancer scare has led to him and his wife deciding to be more proactive with their time.

"We're gonna go to Europe, we're gonna go to Paris. We're gonna get all this in because I don't want to put all this off anymore," Bradshaw said. "I may have 25, 30 years left, but I'm gonna act like I got one."