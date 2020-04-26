The 10 Best TV Markets For The 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft ratings are in. It is pretty clear that one state in particular was locked into the coverage all weekend.

Three of the top five market ratings came from the state of Ohio. Columbus (8.8) led the way, followed by Cleveland (8.7). Cincinnati (8.5) tied with Kansas City for the fourth-highest market share.

This makes sense. Ohio State, located in Columbus, had 10 players drafted, including three in the first round. Some of those OSU fans likely live in Cleveland as well, which also features a rabid fan-base for the hometown Browns. The Bengals, meanwhile, owned the first pick in the draft.

It’s also no surprise to see Philadelphia and Kansas City in the top five. The Eagles and Chiefs are two of the NFL’s most fervent fan bases. Overall, this year’s draft broke records as the most-watched of all-time.

“This year’s NFL Draft clearly took on a much greater meaning and it’s especially gratifying for ESPN to have played a role in presenting this unique event to a record number of NFL fans while supporting the league’s efforts to give back,” said ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro in a press release. “The success of this year’s Draft is a testament to the unprecedented collaboration across the NFL, ESPN, and The Walt Disney Co. in the midst of such a challenging time.”

The full top list of the top 10 markets can be found below.

Again, the popularity of the NFL combined with a quarantined public starving for sports content led to massive numbers across the board. Also, kudos to the NFL, ESPN and the NFL Network for making sure the event was broadcast smoothly.

Given the circumstances, its impossible to think of this year’s draft as anything but a success.