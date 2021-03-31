The NCAA Released A Statement After Supreme Court Appearance

The Spun

The NCAA presented oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court today for the ongoing National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston case.

The case in question argues that the NCAA’s unwillingness to pay its athletes is a violation of antitrust law. It’s the first time in decades that such a case has even reached the highest court in the nation.

Following their presentation, the NCAA released a statement claiming that they demonstrated why they deserve latitude in not having to pay “student-athletes.” They also argued that losing the case would invite “never-ending litigation” and could threaten the “critical distinction between professional and college sports.”

“We are grateful to the Court for the opportunity to present our case,” NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy said, via Saturday Down South. “Today, we believe we demonstrated why, under antitrust laws, the NCAA should have ample latitude to ensure college sports are played by student-athletes and not paid professionals. As we argued, the lower court decision encourages judicial micromanagement, invites never-ending litigation as the NCAA seeks to improve the college athletic experience, and threatens the critical distinction between professional and college sports. We look forward to the Court’s decision.”

Unfortunately for the NCAA, several of the judges on the bench were very hostile towards their arguments.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito seemingly dismissed most of the NCAA’s arguments as circular and even nonsensical.

The reactions on Twitter speak volumes to how rough the NCAA looked in court today:

A Supreme Court decision on the NCAA vs. Alford case is expected sometime this summer.


