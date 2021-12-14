There’s A Conspiracy Theory With Michele Tafoya’s Absence

Michele Tafoya has not been a part of NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast for the past three weeks. That has led to a ton of speculation about her status with the network.

During a recent episode of The Ringer’s “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Bill Simmons shared his theory as to why Tafoya isn’t on air. He believes it has to do with her recent appearance on “The View.”

“There’s some good conspiracy stuff going on about this,” Simmons said, via The Ringer. “Because she hosted ‘The View’ in the beginning of November. She was in the conservative seat, then a couple weeks later, all of a sudden, just on a bye. Taking a break.

“It would be one thing if the show was on 52 weeks a year, but it’s only on 17 weeks a year. Do you need three weeks off during a 17-week season?”

Tafoya received a lot of criticism for her stance on Colin Kaepernick while on “The View.” She didn’t seem very sympathetic about him not being in the NFL anymore.

When pressed about this issue, NBC said it was simply giving Tafoya “bye weeks” so she can rest.

“As we’ve done repeatedly, we’re again giving our SNF announcers bye weeks in 2021, and we plan to do it well into the future,” the network told the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Kathryn Tappen has been filling in for Tafoya during her absence.

Tafoya is expected to be part of this Sunday’s broadcast. NBC’s crew will be in Tampa to cover an NFC South showdown between the Buccaneers and Saints.