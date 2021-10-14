Video: Things Got Pretty Heated On “First Take” This Morning

For the second day in a row, ESPN’s First Take went off the rails when Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams discussed Kyrie Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated.

Williams was trying to defend Irving’s right to decide whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After all, that’s the argument Irving made for himself on Instagram Live on Wednesday night.

“You’re trying to tell me this is about basketball? This is about winning a championship, not about making the right decision for my family? I know what the right decision is for me and my family,” Williams said. “I would talk to Kyrie about how I felt about all this.”

Smith wasn’t exactly thrilled with the way Williams approached this situation. As a result, he unleashed one of his famous yells.

“You’re asking questions and then answering,” Smith replied. “I’m trying to answer you. Yes. Yes. Damn it, yes!”

Here’s the exchange between Smith and Williams:

Day 2 of Stephen A vs. Jay Williams on First Take

Stephen A is FED up 😂

Also, @KendrickPerkins 💯 pic.twitter.com/GTa57RRCOF — Marcus Dash (@DashOfNews) October 14, 2021

Things took a turn for the worse when Smith and Williams briefly argued over whether those who have received the vaccine have dealt with fatal side effects. Fortunately, Molly Qerim Rose shut down that discussion as soon as possible.

Until Irving’s status for the 2021-22 season changes, the First Take crew will most likely discuss this particular topic. That’s unfortunate news for viewers who are ready to move past this subject.