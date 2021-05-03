The Spun

Thursday Night Football Will Have An Exclusive Home In 2022

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

For the past few years, the NFL’s Thursday Night Football has had multiple homes – Amazon, NFL Network and FOX. But starting in 2022, only one network will have rights to the mid-week game.

On Monday, the NFL announced that Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football. The move comes as part of a larger deal between the NFL and Amazon for broadcast rights which they agreed to earlier this year.

“These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love.  We’re proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in March. “Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game.”

But while that all sounds well and good, gating off NFL games to people who have one particular service does NOT offer greater access to fans. Many fans quickly descended into the comments section to voice their disapproval.

 

The NFL and Amazon have worked together broadcasting games since 2017. But Amazon wanted a bigger piece of the pie, and the NFL were happy to sell it to them.

We’ll find out in a little over a year whether the move backfires.


