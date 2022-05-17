Tim Tebow Reacts To Tom Brady's Broadcasting Decision

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 06: Tim Tebow is inducted into the Ring of Honor during the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigersat Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Last week, FOX Sports announced that Tom Brady will eventually become the network's lead analyst for its NFL coverage.

Speaking to TMZ this week, Tim Tebow was asked what advice he'd give to Brady. The former Heisman Trophy winner didn't give out any pointers because he doesn't believe Brady will need them.

"I don't have any advice. He's the one who needs to give everyone else advice. He'll be amazing," Tebow said. "He'll be so good at it. He's got so much knowledge and he's such a good guy and kind guy. And, he knows the game too well. He'll be amazing."

Transitioning from the football field to the broadcast booth isn't easy, but Tebow sounds confident in Brady's abilities.

"He's the greatest of all time for a reason," Tebow added. "He's going to go up there and he'll be amazing. He truly will."

Tebow certainly knows what it takes to be a broadcaster. The former Florida quarterback has been working at ESPN for several years.

It may take Brady time to really adjust to his role at FOX Sports, but once he gets going, he should be fun to listen to.

Do you think Brady will be a natural in the broadcast booth?