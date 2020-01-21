Tim Tebow Shares Heartwarming Photo From His Wedding

As of this past weekend, Tim Tebow is officially a married man. The ESPN college football analyst and New York Mets minor league outfielder wed fiance Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in Cape Town, South Africa over the weekend.

Nel-Peters, who was named Miss Universe 2017, is a South Africa native. The ceremony drew coverage from People Magazine and the happy couple posted photos of themselves on social media.

Tebow’s most recent Instagram post is an all-time photo of the pair.

That’s the type of picture you want to have commemorate your relationship forever.

With his wedding and the college football season behind him, the 32-year-old Tebow will now turn his attention to the baseball diamond. He is reportedly set to begin his season with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.

Tebow struggled in Triple-A in 2019, recording a .163/.240/.255 slash line with four home runs in 264 plate appearances. He also missed the final six weeks of the season with a hand laceration.