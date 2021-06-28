Things Got Heated Between Shaq, Charles Barkley Tonight

Throughout their tenure on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have been known to rib each other for different reasons.

Tonight, before Game 3 between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, the pair of Hall of Famers got into it during a discussion about the Bucks’ defensive game plan in their Game 2 win. Barkley commended Milwaukee for switching up its pick-and-roll coverage from Game 1, when Atlanta point guard Trae Young torched them for 48 points.

O’Neal, however, swore that the Bucks didn’t do anything differently in Game 2. Rather, he said, they just benefited from turnovers and poor shooting from the Hawks.

“First of all, you don’t know nothing about no defense,” O’Neal said as Barkley told him he was wrong.

“You were an awful defensive player on the pick and roll. They were playing defense like you did,” Barkley retorted, before O’Neal said he didn’t have to defend when he played, implying that his offensive dominance was enough.

“First of all, you don’t know nothing about no defense.” “I was a better defender than you.” @SHAQ and Chuck going at it. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OthQVYYZiP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2021

These guys don’t really dislike each other, but that doesn’t mean their back-and-forth isn’t genuine. After all, how many times have we seen Shaq mock Chuck for never winning an NBA title?

Regardless of who was right or wrong in this instance, it was clear the Bucks were much, much better defensively in Game 2 on Friday. We’ll see how they handle Young the rest of Game 3 tonight.

Atlanta currently leads the Bucks by four late in the first quarter on TNT.