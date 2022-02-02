TNT Reportedly Makes Decision On Broadcast Team For NBA All-Star Game

With the great Marv Albert retiring from broadcasting, TNT needs a new voice to join its broadcast team for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. And it appears they found their man.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Charles Barkley will be joining Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller on play-by-play for the game. Barkley will serve on TNT’s studio coverage of the game as well.

This won’t be Barkley’s first time on the call for the All-Star Game though. In 2019 he worked with TBS’ broadcast team on color commentary alongside Greg Anthony and Kevin Garnett. Since 2003, Barkley has missed only two All-Star Games.

Marv Albert retired last year following a 55-year broadcast career. He was the main voice of the NBA All-Star Game for over 25 years, doing play-by-play on all but three All-Star Games between 1995 and 2021.

Albert’s first All-Star Game as the play-by-play man was all the way back in the 1960s.

NEWS: Post Marv Albert, TNT is going with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Charles Barkley on All-Star Game, The Post has learned. https://t.co/mal0JpHyKa via @nypostsports — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 2, 2022

TNT has yet to settle on who their No. 1 guy on NBA play-by-play duties is since Marv Albert retired.

Kevin Harlan and Brian Anderson will both have big roles during the All-Star Game. Harlan will be doing the play-by-play, while Anderson will be covering the Skills Competitions.

Both men have loads of experience and seem like the strongest candidates to replace Albert permanently at this time.

The NBA All-Star Game is on February 20 and will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.