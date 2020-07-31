Today Is Mike Golic’s Last Day On ESPN Radio

After over 20 years gracing the morning airwaves, July 31, 2020 marks the end Mike Golic’s time on ESPN Radio.

The co-host of Golic and Wingo and former co-host of Mike & Mike found out earlier this month that his show was coming to an end. Unfortunately, he only heard about it through the media was apparently not told by anyone at ESPN.

Regardless, it’s marks the end of Golic’s time on ESPN Radio, and he has been taking the situation in stride. Golic’s family have taken to social media to express how proud they are, as have many fans and supporters.

“As Mike signs off ESPN radio for the last time, our family wanted to say thank you to all of the loyal listeners who have joined in every morning over the last 22 years,” Golic’s wife Christine wrote on Twitter. “We could not be more proud of Mike as a man, father and professional . We love you Mike.”

The Golics have an amazing family. A cool moment now on @GolicAndWingo. #ThankYouGolic pic.twitter.com/ZYsfg5x3YR — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) July 31, 2020

Mike Golic played football and wrestled at Notre Dame, making captain of the football team as a senior. He was drafted in the 10th round of the 1985 by the Houston Oilers and played defensive tackle for Houston, Philadelphia and Miami over a nine-year career.

It was during his time in Philadelphia that Golic began trying his hand at broadcasting. He won a regional Emmy award for his work on the Randall Cunningham Show.

When his football career ended, Golic returned to broadcasting. He caught on with ESPN in 1998 as a co-host of The Bruno-Golic Morning Show.

Then in 2000, he teamed up with Mike Greenberg and began an 18-year journey on the critically-acclaimed Mike & Mike morning show. Golic’s wacky antics on and off the set made him one of the most fun personalities on the ESPN lineup.

Mike & Mike ended in 2017 and was replaced with Golic and Wingo. But the fun didn’t stop for Golic, who continued to be one of ESPN’s most colorful characters.

Good luck with the next step Mike!