With the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, tonight is a huge one for ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Unfortunately, his Draftnik counterpart Todd McShay won’t be able to contribute to the broadcast with him.

Earlier, McShay announced that he had contracted COVID-19. As a result, he will not be doing analysis during this week’s event. McShay is home and recovering, and luckily, it sounds like he is doing okay overall.

McShay is usually an ESPN mainstay in April, during the lead-up to the NFL Draft. This has obviously been an unprecedented situation for all of us, but his absence had been noticeable. In his note, he assured everyone that he will be back, hopefully in the near future after beating the illness.

Shortly after McShay’s announcement, Mel Kiper Jr. released a nice message for his colleague. “The 2020 NFL Draft just won’t be the same without my dear friend and sparring partner Todd Todd Todd McShay,” Kiper tweeted, with a nod to his famous penchant for repeating McShay’s name when responding during a debate. “Todd really puts in the work and makes us all better.”

McShay last updated his ESPN mock draft on March 30. It is unclear when he discovered that he had the coronavirus, or how far along into the recovery he is.

He has been with ESPN since 2006, and has served in a variety of roles with the network, including sideline reporting during college games. NFL Draft analysis is what he is best known for.

We hope to see him back on the network soon as well, as soon as he is feeling well and is definitely healthy enough to do so.