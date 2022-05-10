Tom Brady Is Reportedly Getting $375 Million From Fox Sports

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a first down against the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

FOX Sports is breaking the bank to make sure Tom Brady joins its football coverage.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady's contract with FOX Sports is a 10-year deal worth $375 million. It's a massive deal for the legendary quarterback.

Brady's contract with FOX Sports is the largest in sportscasting history. It'll pretty much double Tony Romo's salary ($18 million per season).

This is such a huge investment from FOX. It also shows how badly the network wanted to make a splash after losing Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

FOX hasn't released a statement on Brady's contract, but it did comment on their partnership.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at FOX Sports as our lead analyst," the network said. "Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."

Brady should be a huge draw for FOX, which is why it was willing to spend that much money on him.

Even when his playing career is eventually over, Brady will remain a prominent figure in the NFL.