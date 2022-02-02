Tom Brady Could Reportedly Land A Massive TV Deal

Tom Brady’s NFL playing career might be over, but he might not be staying that far away from the game if the TV networks have their way.

According to Front Office Sports, TV networks are already pursuing Brady to join their various broadcast teams. Per the report, there are already bids as high as $25 million for a studio or booth gig.

“Brady would be worth his weight in gold. The opening bid would be $20 million a year — and it could go as high as $25 million,” per FOS sources. “That would be for either games or the studio. There’s no way in hell Brady would make less than (CBS’ Tony) Romo.”

Front Office Sports also cited sports marketing expert Bob Dorfman, who believes NFL teams will go on “an all-out blitz” to sign him.

“You’d see an all-out blitz by every company with an NFL interest to sign him. It would take 8 figures to get the GOAT to sign a multi-year deal,” Dorfman said.

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady has the kind of personality that is made for television. While it remains to be seen if he has the level of foresight on which plays come next that Tony Romo has, he would probably do very well in a studio role like Drew Brees has at the very least.

The bigger question is whether an offer like that would interest Brady in the first place. Brady cited a desire to spend more time with his family as a reason for retiring in the first place.

Brady also has his TB12 program that he can start growing into a bigger brand.

We might not see Brady get back to NFL Sundays for a long time. But if we do, he’ll be well-compensated for his time.