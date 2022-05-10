Tom Brady Doubling Romo, Aikman Salaries: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is joining FOX Sports after he retires, and the company is paying a whopping sum to bring him on.

Brady's reported contract with FOX comes out to $375 million over 10 years. It is an exorbitant amount of money, even by the rising market standards for announcers.

In fact, Brady's contract is double the AAV of the ones CBS gave Tony Romo and ESPN dished out to Troy Aikman. Combined, the two former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks won't make as much in one year as Brady will make himself.

That's a wild sentence to write, and read, and it's no surprise that Brady's deal in comparison with his peers has been a hot topic of conversation on social media today.

Brady is locked in to playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, and there's always a good chance he plays beyond that, even if he doesn't have a contract to do so yet.

Whenever he does get around to actually retiring though, he's got almost $40 million a year waiting for him at his next gig.