Trey Wingo Announces New Gig After Leaving ESPN

Trey Wingo’s run with ESPN officially came to an end this year. After spending decades with the network to help out its NFL coverage, the veteran analyst is ready for the next chapter of his career.

On Friday night, Wingo announced that he’s starting his own podcast. The show’s goal is to share some of the best stories that have never been told before because they were originally off the record.

“The first show on your feed will be called Half-Forgotten History,” Wingo said. “During my 30-plus years in the media, I’ve had some great conversations with some of the biggest names in NFL history. But something that always bothered me is that the best conversations with those folks will be lost in time because they usually happened in private, late at night with a certain favorite beverage in hand. Those games never happened in front of a microphone, but that changes now.”

Wingo continued “Half-Forgotten History is my chance to have all those conversations with you in the room. We’ll invite a legend or two, grab out favorite cocktail, and chat about some of the most epic stories, rumors and postgame celebrations in NFL history. We’ll go beyond hot takes and headlines, just people chopping it up.”

In addition to being the face of NFL Live for several years, Wingo had a radio show with Mike Golic. Once that show was canceled by ESPN, his days with the company became numbered.

There’s no bad blood between ESPN and Wingo, as he recently shared a heartfelt message for his former employer.

Multiple employees from ESPN just subscribed to Wingo’s podcast. The first episode will be available sometime in December.