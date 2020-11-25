A veteran ESPN host is leaving the company on Wednesday.

It was announced earlier this year that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo would be leaving the network. It turns out that his final day is today.

ESPN vice president Seth Markman tweeted out a tribute for Wingo on Wednesday afternoon.

“I can barely remember a day which didn’t involve working side by side with this guy. Trey Wingo has been an incredible teammate & friend for more than 2 decades. On today, his last day at ESPN, I along with many others, salute him and wish him all the best in his next chapter,” he tweeted.

I can barely remember a day which didn’t involve working side by side with this guy. @wingoz has been an incredible teammate & friend for more than 2 decades. On today, his last day at ESPN, I along with many others, salute him and wish him all the best in his next chapter pic.twitter.com/cEfbNffBgI — Seth Markman (@tunasweasel) November 25, 2020

Longtime ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter paid tribute to Wingo, too.

The New York Post reported back in September that Wingo would be leaving ESPN following the network’s radio lineup shuffling.

From the report:

It is unclear what Wingo will do next, as overtures to join NFL Network, his preferred destination, have been unsuccessful thus far, according to sources. He has nearly 1 million followers on Twitter. ESPN declined comment, while Wingo did not return messages. Wingo’s current contract expires at the end of the year.

Best of luck in the future, Trey.