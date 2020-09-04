Prominent ESPN Personality Reportedly Being Let Go

On Friday morning, ESPN reportedly made a decision on the future of one of the Worldwide Leaders’ longest-tenured employees.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is letting go of longtime host Trey Wingo. He’s been with the network for over two decades, but that run appears to be coming to a close.

According to Marchand, his contract with ESPN expires at the end of the year. Just over a month ago, ESPN brought his show with Mike Golic to a halt, leaving Wingo with few options moving forward.

Marchand reported Wingo no longer “wanted to rise early” for the radio program. Here’s more from the report:

Wingo started the radio removal process on his own by telling network executives that he no longer wanted to rise early for the program. This was prior to the pandemic when ESPN may have had more opportunities for someone like Wingo.

According to Marchand, his preferred destination is NFL Network. Unfortunately for Wingo, it doesn’t sound like NFL Network is interested at this point in time.

Wingo has been with ESPN since 1997 and rose up the ranks to become one of the network’s most notable personalities.

He’s been a major part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage where he served as the host for the show.

We’ll have to wait and see where Wingo lands next.