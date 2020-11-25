Sports Media World Reacts To The Trey Wingo News

One of the most-familiar faces at ESPN is officially leaving the company on Wednesday.

Trey Wingo, who’s been with the Worldwide Leader in Sports since 1997, will no longer be with the company after today. He’s officially leaving ESPN on Wednesday.

ESPN vice president Seth Markman announced the news on social media.

“I can barely remember a day which didn’t involve working side by side with this guy. Trey Wingo has been an incredible teammate & friend for more than 2 decades. On today, his last day at ESPN, I along with many others, salute him and wish him all the best in his next chapter,” he tweeted.

I can barely remember a day which didn’t involve working side by side with this guy. @wingoz has been an incredible teammate & friend for more than 2 decades. On today, his last day at ESPN, I along with many others, salute him and wish him all the best in his next chapter pic.twitter.com/cEfbNffBgI — Seth Markman (@tunasweasel) November 25, 2020

News of Wingo’s departure from ESPN broke earlier this year, when The New York Post reported about his exit.

Without a significant role to fill and with ESPN watching costs, Trey Wingo is being let go by the network, The Post has learned. Wingo, 56, has been with ESPN for more than two decades. His highest-profile TV job was hosting the NFL Draft. He was recently taken off ESPN Radio’s morning program, “Golic & Wingo.”

Several prominent ESPN figures are paying tribute to Wingo on social media.

Started w/ a DM, & I am forever grateful. Most of my early ESPN moments involve you, & some of my fondest TV memories are 1’s we shared on @ESPNNFL! You are my dude, & 1 of the best to ever do it! I love you bro. Ain’t the same w/o you. You’ll be missed @wingoz. See ya soon tho! pic.twitter.com/s6w1tj3FZE — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 25, 2020

Longtime sports media insider Richard Deitsch showed respect for Wingo for the way he’s handled his exit.

“I hope Trey Wingo one day discusses the decision by some in ESPN management not to make things work with him heading forward. Sports media orgs should aspire to having professionals stick around and he was exceptional as the front face of their NFL Draft coverage,” he tweeted.

Other sports fans believe ESPN is making a mistake by letting Wingo leave.

ESPN letting Trey Wingo go feels like a mistake…he was one of the most familiar faces. — Ethan Hammerman (@Ethanhamm) November 25, 2020

Trey Wingo is out at Sportscenter? I'm following him to whatever he does next. Later, Disney. — Br1s3 (@brk1s) November 25, 2020

So Trey Wingo is leaving #ESPN. 😥🙄 Time to shut it down. Horrible now. Wingo likely going to either FOX or NFL Network. We’ll see in coming weeks. — Michael O'Donnell (@Michaeloptv) November 25, 2020

It will be interesting to see where Wingo lands. He’s one of the most-respected and well-known figures in the sports media world.

Best of luck in the future, Trey.