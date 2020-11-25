The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Trey Wingo News

Longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo on the air.CANTON, OH - AUGUST 2: Trey Wingo of ESPN comments during Class of 2008 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremonies at Fawcett Stadium on August 2, 2008 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

One of the most-familiar faces at ESPN is officially leaving the company on Wednesday.

Trey Wingo, who’s been with the Worldwide Leader in Sports since 1997, will no longer be with the company after today. He’s officially leaving ESPN on Wednesday.

ESPN vice president Seth Markman announced the news on social media.

I can barely remember a day which didn’t involve working side by side with this guy. Trey Wingo has been an incredible teammate & friend for more than 2 decades. On today, his last day at ESPN, I along with many others, salute him and wish him all the best in his next chapter,” he tweeted.

News of Wingo’s departure from ESPN broke earlier this year, when The New York Post reported about his exit.

Without a significant role to fill and with ESPN watching costs, Trey Wingo is being let go by the network, The Post has learned.

Wingo, 56, has been with ESPN for more than two decades. His highest-profile TV job was hosting the NFL Draft. He was recently taken off ESPN Radio’s morning program, “Golic & Wingo.”

Several prominent ESPN figures are paying tribute to Wingo on social media.

Longtime sports media insider Richard Deitsch showed respect for Wingo for the way he’s handled his exit.

I hope Trey Wingo one day discusses the decision by some in ESPN management not to make things work with him heading forward. Sports media orgs should aspire to having professionals stick around and he was exceptional as the front face of their NFL Draft coverage,” he tweeted.

Other sports fans believe ESPN is making a mistake by letting Wingo leave.

It will be interesting to see where Wingo lands. He’s one of the most-respected and well-known figures in the sports media world.

Best of luck in the future, Trey.


