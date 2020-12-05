Trey Wingo Had Telling Comment On His Departure From ESPN

Trey Wingo is no longer at ESPN.

The longtime NFL Live host, who finished his time at the Worldwide Leader by hosting Golic & Wingo, had a telling comment on his departure from the network.

Wingo has made it clear that he really didn’t want to host a radio show. He said that he really enjoyed hosting NFL Live and the NFL Draft.

The longtime ESPN host enjoyed his time with Mike Golic, but he said that he told network executives that he would prefer to move off the radio show. Wingo has said that admitting that to his bosses was the ‘worst decision’ of his career.

“Just so we’re 100 percent open and honest here: When I agreed to do the radio show I said, ‘OK, I’ll do this for three years and see how it works out,’” Wingo told The Athletic. “I knew fairly soon that this clearly wasn’t what I wanted to do long-term. That did not have anything to do with any of the people that I worked with. They were great. Certainly working with Mike [Golic] again was so much fun and his son [Mike Golic Jr.] is just killing it. He’s really talented, and I hope people are beginning to understand that.

“But it just wasn’t how I wanted to spend my time. So my agent and I went to them [management] in May 2019, which is about halfway through the contract. We said, ‘We just want to be as open and honest with you as we can. This is probably not something that I want to do again going forward. I just want to be open with you guys because the last thing I would want to do is not tell you that and then two months before you want to start talking about a new deal, you guys get blindsided by the fact that I might go somewhere else or want to do something else.’ I tried to be as open and honest with them as possible, starting in May 2019. I guess in retrospect, that might have been the worst decision I could have made.”

MEDIA COLUMN: Why Trey Wingo is no longer at ESPN.https://t.co/zHXEhSJjMV pic.twitter.com/jJcwjUbPcR — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 5, 2020

Wingo is now out at ESPN, as the network didn’t renew his contract.