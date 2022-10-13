Troy Aikman Addresses Controversial "Dresses" Comment During Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman has received a lot of backlash over the past 48 hours due to a comment he made during this week's edition of Monday Night Football.

During a rant about the NFL's criteria for roughing the passer, Aikman said, "My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off."

Many people called that a sexist remark from Aikman.

While on 96.7 The Ticket this Thursday morning, Aikman addressed his "take the dresses off" comment. He seems very regretful about this entire situation.

“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said, via the New York Post. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”

Aikman signed five-year contract worth roughly $90 million with ESPN this past offseason.

ESPN hired Aikman in an effort to improve its Monday Night Football coverage. While he has done that, this week's dilemma isn't exactly what the network wants.

Aikman will be back in the broadcast booth on Oct. 17 for an AFC West showdown between the Broncos and Chargers.