Troy Aikman Addresses Controversial "Dresses" Comment During Monday Night Football
Troy Aikman has received a lot of backlash over the past 48 hours due to a comment he made during this week's edition of Monday Night Football.
During a rant about the NFL's criteria for roughing the passer, Aikman said, "My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off."
Many people called that a sexist remark from Aikman.
While on 96.7 The Ticket this Thursday morning, Aikman addressed his "take the dresses off" comment. He seems very regretful about this entire situation.
“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said, via the New York Post. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”
Aikman signed five-year contract worth roughly $90 million with ESPN this past offseason.
ESPN hired Aikman in an effort to improve its Monday Night Football coverage. While he has done that, this week's dilemma isn't exactly what the network wants.
Aikman will be back in the broadcast booth on Oct. 17 for an AFC West showdown between the Broncos and Chargers.