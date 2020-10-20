Troy Aikman Releases A Statement On His Flyover Comments

Troy Aikman has addressed the hot mic audio of himself and broadcast partner Joe Buck appearing to mock a pregame flyover.

Before Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aikman and Buck were caught discussing the pregame flyover. Neither man realized they were being recorded.

Aikman first brought up what he seemed to think was wasteful spending for the amount of jet fuel necessary for a flyover. Buck seemed to concur, and then Aikman made what appeared to be a political statement.

Via Defector:

TROY AIKMAN: That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.

BUCK: That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!

AIKMAN: That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.

Not surprisingly, given how popular pregame flyovers are and how many fans feel about them, Aikman and Buck took heat for these comments. Aikman released a statement clarifying his words tonight.

“I love a flyover but it was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life,” Aikman wrote on Twitter.

Aikman and Buck will be back on the air Thursday night when they call Eagles-Giants from Philadelphia.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime.