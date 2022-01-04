Troy Aikman Shares Honest Admission On Broadcasting Future

A few months ago, it was announced that Amazon is targeting Troy Aikman for its Thursday Night Football coverage. In a recent interview, the Hall of Fame quarterback opened up about his future as a broadcaster.

Aikman has been partners with Joe Buck for nearly two decades. While there’s no doubt they’re one of the best broadcast duos in all of sports, that partnership could come to an end soon.

Though he didn’t commit to joining Amazon’s football coverage, Aikman admit that he’s having conversations about his future right now.

“We’re kind of having those conversations right now,” Aikman told Front Office Sports. “So I don’t know if I will be with Amazon. And I don’t know if I will be continuing with Fox at this moment.”

The tug of war over @TroyAikman between Amazon + Fox is heating up. Aikman tells @FOS he's not sure who he'll be working for next year as Amazon takes over 'Thursday Night Football.' Ex-#Cowboys QB isn't closing the door on on running NFL team either.https://t.co/plJNR9i6u0 — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) January 4, 2022

Aikman could potentially call Thursday night games for Amazon, and then join Fox Sports’ pregame crew on Sundays.

Another potential option for Aikman is running an NFL team. That may be a long shot for the 2022 season, but he hasn’t ruled it out.

“I think it’s a challenge that would be interesting to me,” Aikman said. “Quite frankly, and I’ve said it, I think if I were to pursue it, I would be good at it.”

Aikman has an important decision to make this offseason, that’s for sure.