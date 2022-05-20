Troy Aikman Reacts To "Welcome" From ESPN

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Friday, ESPN officially welcomed Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to the network with a video montage.

The video that ESPN posted on Twitter showed Aikman and Buck at the company's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. In one clip, the Hall of Fame quarterback explained why he wanted to join the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

"It was an opportunity that was just the best fit for me, to be with this property doing Monday nights, getting a chance to still do playoff games, Super Bowls," said Aikman when discussing why he signed with ESPN.

Moments ago, Aikman reacted to ESPN's video on Twitter. He seems grateful for this opportunity.

"What a welcoming - thank you ESPN," Aikman tweeted.

Aikman and Buck have been together in the broadcast booth for two decades. That partnership will continue for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's first Monday Night Football broadcast with Aikman and Buck will be quite special. On Sept. 12, they'll be in Seattle to call the Broncos-Seahawks game.