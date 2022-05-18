Troy Aikman Reveals Hardest Phone Call He Made After Leaving FOX

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: NFL on FOX personality Troy Aikman watches warm ups prior to a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have left FOX, but Erin Andrews, the sideline reporter of their NFL crew, is still there.

The three had worked together since 2014, broadcasting FOX's top NFL game weekly. Now, Andrews is the only one left.

Aikman himself admitted this week that breaking the news to Andrews that he was heading to ESPN was especially tough.

“The toughest call that I had to make was to Erin Andrews and tell her that I was leaving,” Aikman said, via Fan Nation's Mike Fisher. “She's like a sister to both of us."

Aikman's recollection of the conversation lines up with Andrews'. Earlier this year, the longtime reporter revealed on her "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast that she broke down when Aikman and Buck told her about their move.

"This all happened fast,” Andrews said, via Inquisitr. “I wasn’t expecting it. I’ll be completely honest, I don’t think a lot of people were. I am known for being one tough cookie. I can deal with a lot of things, I have dealt with a lot of things, but when I had to speak to both of those guys separately when they both had officially left, oh God I cried.

"I don’t think they both expected that from me. I’ll cry right now… I told both of them I came to Fox to work with them. I just thought it would be so cool to do games with them. You [Charissa] said it perfectly, I know these people sometimes better than my husband."

Awkward exit aside, Andrews said she has faith in FOX's vision post-Buck and Aikman. That vision includes Tom Brady, whenever he eventually retires.

As for Aikman, he made it clear he is excited to lead Monday Night Football with his old partner at a new network.

“It’s an historic property,'' Aikman told Fisher. "To be a part of it, is really special for me.''