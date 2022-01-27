Troy Aikman Admits Sunday Could Be His Last Game At FOX

FOX will broadcast the NFC Championship Game this Sunday night. As he has for the last two decades, Troy Aikman will be in the booth analyzing the action.

This will be Aikman’s final FOX broadcast for the season, but will it be the last one of his career? It might be, the Hall of Fame quarterback admitted to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday.

“It could be, yeah. I don’t anticipate that but it could be,” Aikman said. With his FOX contract set to expire, Aikman has reportedly been pursued by Amazon to be part of its Thursday Night Football package next season.

Candidly, Aikman admitted he has options, He could either make the leap to Amazon full-time, reup at FOX or find a way to fulfill both roles.

“Those conversations are happening now,” Aikman said. “And I’m really being as honest as I can be about it. I really don’t know what it’s gonna look like when it’s all said and done and it does get settled. As to whether I’ll be working for Fox and Amazon, whether I’ll just be working for Fox or whether I’ll just be working for Amazon. I really don’t know what might happen.”

Fox or Amazon? Troy Aikman’s career is at a crossroads, but he won’t change his style https://t.co/ww903eLvLZ — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 27, 2022

If Aikman does leave FOX, the network reportedly has its sights set on recently-retired New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as a possible replacement.

For now though, we know we’ll have at least one more opportunity to hear Aikman team up with longtime play-by-play colleague Joe Buck in the booth. They will call the Rams-49ers NFC title matchup three days from now.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.