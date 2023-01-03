Troy Aikman's Old Comment On Skip Bayless Is Going Viral

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: NFL on FOX personality Troy Aikman watches warm ups prior to a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

There has been bad blood between Troy Aikman and Skip Bayless dating back to the latter's days covering the 1990s Dallas Cowboys.

In the aftermath of Bayless' insensitive tweet during last night's Bills-Bengals game, an old quote of Aikman's about the bombastic media personality is going viral.

"I believe success is achieved by acquiring and developing talented, respected and credible individuals, none which applies to Skip Bayless," Aikman said.

The genesis of Aikman and Bayless' beef stems from a controversial book Bayless wrote in which he took shots at the former Cowboys quarterback and alleged that Aikman is gay.

As for his latest controversy, Bayless was skewered for the following tweet in the aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.

Bayless would later attempt to issue a clarification of his tweet.

"Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet," he said. "I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to."