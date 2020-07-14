Turner Sports Announces New Show Called ‘The Arena’

Turner Sports has announced a new show entitled “The Arena” in anticipation of the upcoming NBA restart in Orlando.

The show, which will premier on Monday, July 20, features TNT analyst and NBA legend Charles Barkley, former ESPN anchor Cari Champion, former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and current league standout Draymond Green. It will focus on not just basketball itself but the issues that surround the game and society in general.

“The cinematic features will examine the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter, systemic racial injustices and the changing landscape of society since the NBA postponed play through the point of view of players, NBA teams, their fans and communities,” reads the Turner Sports press release.

Early guests will include rapper/activist Killer Mike and journalist Jemele Hill, among others. The program will run through the end of the NBA regular season and playoffs.

News: Turner Sports to Debut “The Arena presented by @TractorSupply” – New In-Depth Storytelling Franchise Focused on Stories Around the Game – Monday, July 20, at 8pm/ET on TNT Full release: https://t.co/uZVlBDw5fj pic.twitter.com/jWYPZVihaA — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) July 14, 2020

In addition to their roles on this show, Barkley and Wade will remain as studio analysts for TNT. Green’s Golden State Warriors team is not taking part in the NBA restart, so he can focus on his television work.

As for Champion, this will be the first time we’ve seen her covering pro sports since her departure from ESPN earlier this year. She’s currently a commentator for NBC’s “Titan Games.”

“The Arena” will debut at 8 p.m. ET on TNT next Monday.