Turner Sports Announces New Show Called ‘The Arena’

Charles Barkley speaking during halftime of an NBA game.PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Turner Sports has announced a new show entitled “The Arena” in anticipation of the upcoming NBA restart in Orlando.

The show, which will premier on Monday, July 20, features TNT analyst and NBA legend Charles Barkley, former ESPN anchor Cari Champion, former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and current league standout Draymond Green. It will focus on not just basketball itself but the issues that surround the game and society in general.

“The cinematic features will examine the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter, systemic racial injustices and the changing landscape of society since the NBA postponed play through the point of view of players, NBA teams, their fans and communities,” reads the Turner Sports press release.

Early guests will include rapper/activist Killer Mike and journalist Jemele Hill, among others. The program will run through the end of the NBA regular season and playoffs.

In addition to their roles on this show, Barkley and Wade will remain as studio analysts for TNT. Green’s Golden State Warriors team is not taking part in the NBA restart, so he can focus on his television work.

As for Champion, this will be the first time we’ve seen her covering pro sports since her departure from ESPN earlier this year. She’s currently a commentator for NBC’s “Titan Games.”

“The Arena” will debut at 8 p.m. ET on TNT next Monday.


