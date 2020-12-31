The Spun

TV Networks Reportedly Eyeing 1 NFL QB As “Next Tony Romo”

Philip Rivers throws the ball for the Colts.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Colts defeated the Raiders 44-27. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tony Romo has been so exceptional in the booth that every TV network is searching for the “next Tony Romo.” It’ll be tough to find someone as talented as the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, but there is one candidate in particular who might be able to pull it off.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, there are multiple NFL TV networks eying Philip Rivers as a broadcaster.

This weekend’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars could be the final one of Rivers’ career. In fact, he addressed that possibility during a press conference this week.

“It did cross my mind,” Rivers said. “If things don’t go the way you want this weekend, it could be… I guess it’s healthy to have that thought because we’re not guaranteed anything going forward.”

The Colts have a chance to make the postseason, so Rivers might not have to worry about a retirement decision just yet. If he chooses to walk away from the NFL, he should have a few offers on the table.

Rivers is a bit unconventional since he’s a trash-talker, but he’d be awfully entertaining in the booth.

Here’s a compilation of Rivers’ best moments on the field this season:

McCarthy is reporting that Fox Sports needs a No. 2 TV team behind Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. The network has the play-by-play talent, but it could use another great analyst.

Fox won’t be the only company interested in Rivers’ services. If ESPN loses Louis Riddick to an NFL front office job, the network could pursue Rivers as his replacement.

