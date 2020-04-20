The Spun

TV Ratings Announced For ‘The Last Dance’ On ESPN

A solo shot of Michael Jordan on the court for the Chicago Bulls.1988: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls rests on the court during a game. Copyright 2001 NBAE Mandatory Credit: Mike Powelll/Allsport

The ratings from last night are in. Not surprisingly, ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” put up numbers worthy of its subject.

The first two episodes of the 10-part project debuted last night. Overall, the two-hour primetime broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 6.1 million viewers.

According to an ESPN press release, 6.3 million viewers tuned into the first episode, which aired from 9 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. Episode 2, which ran from 10 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, drew 5.8 million viewers.

These figures blow ESPN’s previous record for documentary viewership out of the water. The 2012 release of “You Don’t Know Bo” reeled in 3.6 million viewers, a mark that stood until last night.

On ESPN alone–which ran the unedited version of the film with cursing included–an average of 5.3 million people tuned during the two-hour broadcast.

It is not surprising to see these ratings. After all, the documentary was highly-anticipated even before ESPN agreed to move up its premiere due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factor in that there’s no live sports on to watch and the viewership skyrocketed even more. We’d expect a ton of eyeballs to tune in to Episodes 3 and 4 this Sunday.

Episode 3 will air at 9 p.m. ET Sunday night with Episode 4 following right after.

