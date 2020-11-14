Colin Cowherd Sums Up Urban Meyer’s Performance On TV

Urban Meyer had a brief media stint between his tenures at Florida and Ohio State. Despite constant rumors that he will take over yet another power program, Meyer seems far more locked in to his latest media gig with FOX Sports.

Meyer is one of the key analysts for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, which has emerged as a legitimate rival to ESPN’s College GameDay. The team, which also features Ron Stone, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, and Brady Quinn, is solid all around, but Meyer is the voice that really ties things together.

If Meyer does want to return to coach a USC or Texas, or one of the other powerhouse schools that he’s been rumored to for a while, he hasn’t let it on. “I think he’s done,” Matt Leinart said earlier this year on a podcast with The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo. “I know this for a fact—he loves family time. He loves that his head is not exploding.”

One of FOX Sports’ top personalities is really impressed with Meyer’s work. Colin Cowherd was watching on FOX, and mentioned how good he thinks Meyer has gotten at television, which is no easy skill, even for great coaches.

Urban Meyer is really good on @CFBONFOX Some preaching. He’s teaching. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 14, 2020

Earlier this year, Cowherd ranked Meyer among the 10 coaches he’d want to go after if he was hiring for an NFL job. Those rumors have also been around for a while now, though they haven’t gained as much traction.

It is tough for an elite coach to know when to hang it up, so it wouldn’t be a real shock if Urban Meyer gets the itch again in the next few years. The late-career resurgence of guys like Mack Brown and Herm Edwards certainly indicate that the 56-year old Meyer has plenty of time to decide to come back if he wants to. If not, FOX would probably be thrilled to continue building its college football programming around him for years to come.

