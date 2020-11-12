Urban Meyer Shares An Update Following His Positive Test

Last weekend, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff crew was sidelined due to COVID-19 precautions. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer revealed that he tested positive, causing the decision.

During an interview with WBNS, Columbus’ CBS affiliate, Meyer confirmed that he had a brush with the virus. Luckily, he got through things “relatively symptom-free,” and he is clear to return to work for FOX Sports.

“(COVID-19) is the real deal. I dealt with it, my daughter dealt with it. And it’s just something that we have to be aware of,” Meyer revealed in an interview.

“I just recently got over it… I was relatively symptom-free,” Meyer continued. “I was tested positive and that’s why we didn’t do the Big Noon Kickoff last week. The good thing is none of my partners, teammates had it, and we’re going to be back at it this weekend.”

Last week, Meyer, Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Brady Quinn were all sidelined for the show. Now, it sounds like the decision came after Meyer’s positive test, which must have been within a few days of their last Big Noon Kickoff together.

Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Charissa Thompson, who generally work the network’s NFL Sunday studio show, filled in, along with FS1’s Emmanuel Acho.

FOX’s show has become a legitimate rival for ESPN’s beloved College GameDay, which has featured its own COVID-19 issues. Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard have both had to do he show from home at times this season due to positive tests, while Lee Corso is doing it remotely all year out of an abundance of caution.

It’s good to see that the group will be back, and most importantly, that Urban Meyer is healthy.

