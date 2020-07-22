Veteran Host Could Reportedly Be “Odd Man Out” At ESPN

After more than two decades with the company, Trey Wingo’s tenure at ESPN is in jeopardy, according to a new report.

Earlier this month, ESPN announced a reorganized radio lineup, which included a new national morning show, Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin. The new program replaced the long-running Golic & Wingo, which featured Wingo alongside Mike Golic Sr.

The move has left Wingo as a man without a home at the Worldwide Leader. New York Post media insider Andrew Marchand–who reported back in June that Wingo and Wendi Nix were ‘in limbo’ at ESPN–said today that the veteran host will likely have “a reduced role or no role” moving forward.

“Hard to see any other outcomes at this point, as ESPN Radio has replaced him and Mike Golic Sr. with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Menenti on mornings and all the prime NFL hosting gigs are occupied,” Marchand wrote in his sports media mailbag column.

According to Marchand, Wingo actually asked off mornings, but such a request could prove to be his undoing with an expiring contract.

Sports Media Mailbag: ESPN & Trey Wingo in limbo.https://t.co/L9mY9szymv — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 22, 2020

Wingo, who turns 57 in September, has been at ESPN since 1997. He’s hosted a number of NFL programs during his tenure in Bristol, and took over the spot alongside Golic Sr. on the morning radio show from Mike Greenberg back in 2017.

As for Nix, the other ESPNer Marchand said was “in limbo” in June, she’s no longer on NFL Live, but will remain at the network.

“I’m staying right here to work on some other projects that we will talk about soon,” Nix said on June 30.