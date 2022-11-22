Video: Extremely Heated Moment On Fox Sports 1 Today

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Fox Sports logo is seen on a broadcast camera during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless got into a shouting match on Monday's Undisputed.

The FS1 debate show got tenser than usual when the two pundits bickered about Baker Mayfield.

Sharpe yelled, "I got the floor" after expressing anger over Bayless overlooking evidence of the Carolina Panthers quarterback's downfall. Bayles said "blah blah blah" as his co-host cited stats to show how horribly Mayfield has performed this season.

"You gonna let me talk?" Sharpe asked.

"If you'll stay on point," Bayless replied after continually interrupting Sharpe's point.

"You never stay on point," Sharpe shot back.

Sharpe shifted from data to namecalling, labeling Mayfield a "clown," "bum" and "trash." When Bayless made a joke about Sharpe's "four Twitter followers," the former tight end accused his colleague of deflecting to hide from a losing argument.

"Tell me when it's my turn!" Bayless abruptly shouted.

"It's not your turn!" Sharpe answered back.

It doesn't take a brilliant sports analyst to realize Mayfield is regressing under center. He's thrown just six touchdowns in seven games with a career-worst 74.4 quarterback rating and the lowest QBR (17.8) of any qualified quarterback by a considerable margin.

In Sunday's return to the starting lineup, Mayfield threw two interceptions in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He might not remain Carolina's QB1 much longer.

Any parent or teacher would be embarrassed to watch middle schoolers argue this way, but this apparently passes for a sports debate in 2022.