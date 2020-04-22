Video: Hilarious Moment On ‘SportsCenter’ This Afternoon

ESPN’s Dianna Russini has been on top of all things regarding the NFL’s virtual draft and the potential for communication difficulties. Considering this, it made today’s mishap on SportsCenter even funnier.

Russini made an appearance on the midday SportsCenter with Matt Barrie to discuss tomorrow’s draft. One of the topics on the docket was how teams will approach communicating with each other, which includes attempting to mitigate potential technical difficulties.

“What are you hearing in terms of how organizations are going to be handling communication with each other?” Barrie asked Russini as the camera cut to the NFL insider reporting from home.

At that point, hilarity ensued. Russini’s screen froze up awkwardly, and she was unable to answer.

I was asking @diannaESPN about potential communication issues during tomorrow nights #NFLDraft, then this happened. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dewB9nBUj9 — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) April 22, 2020

Fortunately, both Russini and Barrie are pros and were able to handle the moment well. The camera panned back to Barrie, who didn’t miss a beat.

“That is what you call television irony,” he quipped.

At the end of the clip, it sounds like you can hear Russini’s voice interject back in. Whatever issue she was having was likely terrible.

Hey, better to have this happen now than tomorrow night when the draft is going on.