Video: Jamie Foxx’s Impression Of Shannon Sharpe Is Going Viral

Shannon Sharpe at the NFL Hall Of Fame.

Arguably the most meme’d personality of 2019 – at least in the Sports World – was FOX Sports host Shannon Sharpe.

Whether it comes from arguing with fellow host Skip Bayless or drinking a glass of Hennessy with a cigar in his hand on live television, no one did 2019 quite like Sharpe.

His year wouldn’t be complete without an incredible impression from one of the best actors in Hollywood.

Jamie Foxx posted a video showcasing his acting talent with an A-plus impression of the host.

Arguing with Skip is how Shannon spends most of his mornings, which makes this video even more great.

Skip and Shannon provide incredible content, even if watching Bayless is a chore at times.

