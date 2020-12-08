Just over a week ago, YouTube star Jake Paul made headlines when he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in a boxing match.

The match didn’t last long, as Paul knocked Robinson to the ground in the very first round. Later in the fight, the YouTube star knocked out the former NBA player in a clip that went viral on social media.

With over a week to process how the fight played out, Paul received an interesting question from former ESPN host Jemele Hill.

Hill and fellow former ESPNer Cari Champion host a show titled: “Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports.” On the show, Hill asked Paul if what he did to Nate Robinson was racist.

Check it out.

Question of the week: was @jakepaul KO to Nate Robinson racist? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ogSqHj764s — VICE TV (@VICETV) December 4, 2020

It’s difficult to tell if Hill is legitimately asking Paul if what he did was racist or if there is an underlying sarcasm. She starts laughing before even getting to the question.

However, after Paul’s wifi cuts out, Champion makes sure to ask the question yet again to get a straight answer from the YouTube star. Let’s just say he wasn’t a big fan of the question and the accusation.

As for Paul, his brother Logan reportedly reached a new deal to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. We doubt he’ll be able to get a knockout in that fight like his brother did with Robinson.