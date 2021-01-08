Video: Jeopardy! Contestants Fail To Answer Easy Sports Topic

It’s rare that the iconic trivia show Jeopardy! crosses over into sports, but when it does, the lack of knowledge that the contestants show about the topic is usually hilarious.

Case in point: In one of the final episodes recorded with the late-great Alex Trebek, Sunday Night Football commentator Cris Collinsworth was the answer to a $1,600 clue. Collinsworth has become one of the most recognizable names and voices in football given his weekly broadcast with Al Michaels.

The hint was, “The announcers on NBC Sunday Night Football are Al Michaels & this former wide receiver”. Shockingly, none of the three contestants got it.

Clearly none of the three contestants even watch the weekly broadcast. None of them even chimed in with an attempt to answer.

Cris Collinsworth was a $1,600 clue on last night’s Jeopardy. No one got it. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Hpy3u6cnzX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2021

In fairness, most people probably don’t remember Cris Collinsworth being a wide receiver. But given that he does dozens of broadcasts a year as well as several iconic Super Bowls, he should have just a little more recognition than that.

Needless to say, the comments section of this clip is filled with people having a laugh. While some bragged that they would have gotten the question right, others pointed out reasons that the contestants got it wrong.

“Probably because everyone mutes the games he’s announcing,” one person wrote.

“Tbh he’s not especially memorable,” wrote another.

Ouch.

But for the most part, fans replied by invoking Collinsworth’s signature line “Now here’s a guy…”

You love to see it.