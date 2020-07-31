Video: Mike Golic Signs Off At ESPN Radio For The Last Time

On Friday morning, legendary ESPN radio host Mike Golic stepped up to the mic for the final time after an incredible 22-year run.

Unfortunately for fans of Golic, the final episode of Golic and Wingo is set to air, ahead of a major reshuffling for the network. Over the past few weeks, tributes have poured in from all over the country wishing Golic well.

Earlier this morning, his wife, Christine shared a heartfelt message for Golic before he stepped on air. “As Mike signs off ESPN radio for the last time, our family wanted to say thank you to all of the loyal listeners who have joined in every morning over the last 22 years. We could not be more proud of Mike as a man, father and professional. We love you Mike,” she wrote in the post.

Just a few hours later, Golic signed off the air for the final time. Of course, after 22 years of broadcasting, there were some emotions mixed in his final goodbye.

Surrounded by his family, Mike Golic gave a tearful farewell to his longtime fans.

Golic made it clear he is not retiring, though any information about his future at ESPN or elsewhere remains unknown

After hosting one of the most popular morning shows in the country for two decades, we don’t know what’s next for the popular radio host.

We wish him the best moving forward.