Video: NFL Surprises Joe Buck With Hall Of Fame Induction

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in the first game of two these teams will play in 2020.

Cincinnati got off to a hot start as rookie quarterback Joe Burrow led his team down the field. The Bengals settled for a field goal before the Browns’ offense came out swinging.

Cleveland added two touchdowns to take a 14-3 lead. Like he did at LSU, though, Burrow got his team right back in the game with his first touchdown pass as a rookie.

After one half of play, the Browns took a 21-13 lead into the break. Football then took a back seat as the NFL had a surprise announcement for announcer Joe Buck.

Buck received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which is bestowed annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame “for longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”

Here’s the moment he found out he was going to the Hall of Fame.

Awesome moment as Joe Buck finds out live on TV that he will be joining his father in the Pro Football Hall of fame! Congratulations Joe!

It’s an awesome moment for Buck, who learned about the induction as it was happening.

He joins his father, Jack Buck, who won the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 1996. They become the first father-son duo to make it into the Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to Joe Buck on an incredible career and deserving honor!