Video: Nike’s Latest Ad Calling For Change Is Going Viral

George Floyd’s tragic death has sparked all sorts of reactions over the past week. Nike is the latest to release an ad calling for all to “be part of the change.”

Protests have taken place all over the country the past few nights, including major cities like Atlanta, Portland and New York. Those protesting are vouching for justice regarding Floyd’s death and the end of police brutality.

The protests have taken social media by storm, displaying widespread demonstrations of those wanting change. Nike stands with the protesters. The biggest sporting apparel company posted a strong advertisement on Saturday, supporting the protesters and encouraging all to take a stand during this tumultuous time.

As we’re all aware, Nike’s famous slogan is: “Just do it.” But Nike’s advertisement includes a new saying in relation to the racism problem within the United States: “Don’t do it.”

“For once, don’t do it,” Nike’s advertisement reads. “Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives from being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change.”

Nike’s full advertisement can be found below:

Nike, like many others, is doing all it can to spark concrete change. The worldwide brand could have a major impact from this.