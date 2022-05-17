Look: Video Of Malika Andrews Singing Is Going Viral

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 13: ESPN Sideline Reporter, Malika Andrews looks on before the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets on March 13, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Malika Andrews has already established herself as one of the best anchors and reporters working for ESPN. On Tuesday, she had the chance to also showcase her singing chops.

With the NBA Draft Lottery set for tonight, Andrews sang a few lines from Lin-Manuel Miranda's "The Room Where It Happens."

Before she started signing, Andrews kindly asked for those watching this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today to bear with her.

Once her brief singing session was over, Andrews quickly shifted back to her role as a TV anchor for NBA Today.

Unsurprisingly, Andrews is receiving a lot of praise for this segment.

"I love it @malika_andrews we get to do this Job and you might as well have a hell of a time doing it," ESPN's Marcus Spears said.

"I love Malika...so refreshing," one fan tweeted.

Andrews shared the video of her singing on Twitter along with this caption: "I should've apologized in advance."

Sports fans will get to see Andrews back on TV for Wednesday's edition of NBA Today.