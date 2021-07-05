Video: Rachel Nichols Addresses The New York Times Story

The bombshell New York Times story showcasing a video of ESPN’s Rachel Nichols expressing frustration with her colleague Maria Taylor became too big for her to go more than a day without addressing it.

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Nichols broke her silence on the matter. Appearing on pre-game coverage for The Jump, Nichols apologized for allowing herself to become the story – in violation of what she was taught as a young journalist.

Nichols said that she respects and values her ESPN colleagues. She finished by giving a specific apology to Maria Taylor.

“The first thing they teach you in journalism school is ‘Don’t be the story,’ and I don’t plan to break that rule today or distract from the (NBA) Finals,” Nichols said. “But I also don’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, [and] how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and for how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team.”

27 seconds and we are officially on to Game 1. pic.twitter.com/z9oGbnWZXN — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) July 5, 2021

It’s a better apology than others have given for more egregious actions to be sure. Her lesson on “don’t become the story” is one that many journalists should take to heart more.

Time will tell if Nichols’ apology earns her the forgiveness or renewed suspect of her colleagues – especially Maria Taylor. The New York Times report stated that Taylor had denied to speak with Nichols.

But for now, Nichols has at least she’s admitted to being sorry for what she’s said.