Video: RGIII Raced An Actual Hawk Before Monday Night Football

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III's playing days are behind him, but the former No. 2 overall pick still has his speed.

Prior to tonight's Monday Night Football opener between the Seahawks and Broncos, RGIII raced a living, breathing hawk on live television. He may have actually won too.

Making it even more impressive was the fact Griffin ran in his work clothes and dress shoes.

"I think the Cowboys just called me," he joked after finishing.

Griffin, 32, is obviously still in pretty good shape, but he last played in the NFL in 2020. He's full speed ahead with his broadcasting career at this point.

Monday Night Football will get underway tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN from Lumen Field in Seattle.