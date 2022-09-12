Video: RGIII Raced An Actual Hawk Before Monday Night Football
Robert Griffin III's playing days are behind him, but the former No. 2 overall pick still has his speed.
Prior to tonight's Monday Night Football opener between the Seahawks and Broncos, RGIII raced a living, breathing hawk on live television. He may have actually won too.
Making it even more impressive was the fact Griffin ran in his work clothes and dress shoes.
"I think the Cowboys just called me," he joked after finishing.
Griffin, 32, is obviously still in pretty good shape, but he last played in the NFL in 2020. He's full speed ahead with his broadcasting career at this point.
Monday Night Football will get underway tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN from Lumen Field in Seattle.